Announcing the Dermatitis® Articles of the Year

Dermatitis® Article of the Year

Characterization of Residual Facial Dermatitis during Dupilumab Therapy: A Retrospective Chart Review to Delineate the Potential Role of Expanded Series Patch Testing - Read Now

2nd Place Runner-Up

Further Evidence of Allergic Contact Dermatitis Caused by 2,2′-Methylenebis(6-tert-Butyl-4-Methylphenol) Monoacrylate, a New Sensitizer in the Dexcom G6 Glucose Sensor - Read Now

3rd Place Runner-Up

The 2-Methoxymethyl Modification of p-Phenylenediamine Reduces the Sensitization Risk for Hairdressers to Hair Dyes—An Occupational Hand Exposure–Based Risk Assessment - Read Now

Dermatitis® Review Article of the Year

Patch Testing in Drug Eruptions: Practical Aspects and Literature Review of Eruptions and Culprit Drug - Read Now

